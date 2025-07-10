Miss Universe Karnataka 2025 winner meets CM Siddaramaiah ahead of nationals

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Miss Universe Karnataka 2025 winner, Vaamshi Uday, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

The 27-year-old lawyer-turned-model from Chikkamagaluru is set to represent the state at the upcoming Miss Universe India 2025 pageant in Jaipur this August.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to social media to congratulate Vaamshi on her win and extend his wishes for the national competition.

Sharing pictures from their meeting on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote, "Vaamshi from Chikkamagaluru, the winner of the "Miss Universe Karnataka - 2025" competition, met me today in Delhi. I wished her the best for participating in the "Miss Universe India - 2025" competition to be held in Jaipur on August 17."

The Miss Universe Karnataka competition was held in May this year, and Vaamshi was crowned the first-ever winner of the title. Soon after her win, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram reflecting on her journey and how much the achievement means to her.

In her emotional caption, Vaamshi wrote, "With absolute honesty and deep pride, I want to say this win means everything to me. Representing my beloved home state, Karnataka, is more than an honour, it's deeply personal.

"I stand here rebuilt by resilience. From being a professional lawyer to becoming a professional model, I followed my heart. You don't become what you want, you become what you believe. If you believe you're powerful, beautiful, worthy, then you are," read a part of her post.