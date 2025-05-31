Miss World 2025 finale live stream: Check names of judges, time, and where to watch

Miss World 2025 finale live stream: The much-awaited grand finale of Miss World 2025 is here! The 72nd edition of the prestigious beauty pageant is taking place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. A total of 108 contestants from across the globe will compete for the coveted, bejewelled Miss World crown.

Miss World 2025 finale live stream The current title holder Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic will bid farewell and crown her successor during the grand ceremony.

Did you miss a chance to watch it live? Here's how you can catch all the updates online.

Miss World 2025: When and where to watch live stream “No matter where you are, you can watch Miss World live this Saturday!” a report on the Miss World website said.

As per Missworld.com, “For the first time, viewers worldwide will be able to witness the event either through national television in select countries or via the official Miss World pay-per-view platform at www.watchmissworld.com, available in high definition.”

As per reports, “In India, the event will be live-streamed by SonyLIV.”

The Miss World 2025 finale kickstarted on Saturday at 1 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time Zone), which is Saturday, 6:30 pm IST.

Miss World 2025 judges This year, the official Miss World website revealed the jury panel for the 72nd Grand Finale- a diverse group that includes a humanitarian, a philanthropist, a public health expert, and a former beauty queen.

It includes Sonu Sood, a renowned humanitarian and actor; Sudha Reddy, the Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose 2025; Dr Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014, public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and fellow at the University of Cambridge; Krystyna Pyszková, the reigning Miss World and Julia Morley CBE, is the chairwoman of the Miss World organisation.

Nandini Gupta from India at Miss World 2025 finale This time, Nandini Gupta, the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2023 title, is representing India at the Miss World 2025 finale.

Nandini opted for a stunning gown, said to be designed by a Vietnamese fashion designer for the final round. It symbolises the River Ganges, revered by the people as an expression of the divine.

Sharing pictures of her outfit, Nandini Gupta explained: "The design pays homage to the supernatural beauty of water and light. Ganga is not merely a river but a divine embodiment of purification, renewal, and the sacred link between heaven and earth."

Designer Nguyen Tien Truyen has combined two ever-moving, ever-changing forces, water and light that intertwine throughout the gown, she revealed.

"Crafted from translucent fabrics as delicate as morning mist, the gown features flowing, wave-like patterns that contour the body with grace, evoking the sensation of water gliding effortlessly," her post also read.

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková at Hyderabad Reaching the venue, Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková, told PTI, "To the new winner, you have a beautiful year ahead of your win, and all I can say is you have such a powerful and beautiful platform to work on your purpose... The most important thing is to enjoy to the fullest because it goes so fast, and trust me, it will go in a blink of an eye."

