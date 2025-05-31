Miss World 2025: Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins the crown after grand finale in Hyderabad

Miss World 2025: Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 after the grand finale in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 31. She was crowned by Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova at the finale ceremony held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje secured the first runner-up spot, while Maja Klajda from Poland was named second runner-up. Aurlie Joachim from Martinique also impressed, earning a place among the top four finalists.

With a total of 108 contestants, the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant for 2025 was hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri is a student of International Relations, and aims to be an Ambassador, mentions Miss World paegent's profile about the winner.

Apart from International Relations, Opal also has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology. She has volunteered for organisations supporting Breast Cancer. Opal has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards and has several pet dogs and cats.

Currently, she has seven lakh followers on Instagram.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri's Miss World outfit Wearing a gown that symbolised both healing and strength, Opal walked across the stage in a delicate white fabric adorned with opal-like florals.

She described the gown as a tribute to the powerful journey of "Opal For HER," representing the gem's inherent qualities of beauty, resilience, and transformation, as per the The Associated Press.

India fails to make it to Top 8 India's hopes of making it to Top 8 for Miss World 2025 were dashed as Nandini Gupta, the country's representative, failed to make it into the Top 8 finalists.

The announcement came through Miss World's official Instagram page.

Nandini had made it to the Top 40 after a standout performance in the earlier rounds, where she was among the 18 contestants who 'fast-tracked' to this prestigious category.