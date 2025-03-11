Good news for cinemagoers! If you have missed out on the big screen experience for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar then here's your second chance. Warner Bros India recently announced that both film will now have an IMAX re-release across India.

Dune: Part 2, Interstellar re-release in India Starting March 14, Dune: Part 2 and Interstellar will be screened for a week, till March 20 in theaters across India.

Warner Bros India announce the re-release of Dune: Part 2 and Interstellar.

Interstellar recently marked its 10 year anniversary with a re-release in India last month, following some delays due to Pushpa 2: The Rule release. Against all clashes at the ticket window, the film garnered positive response. The film did an impressive business of almost ₹20 crore in one week of its re-release, as per multiple reports. Interstellar's worldwide box office collection is estimated to be ₹662.3 crore, reportedly.

On the other hand, Dune: Part 2 earned ₹34 crore during its theatrical release last year in India. It reportedly grossed ₹623.1 crore at the international box office.

The news of the sci-fi films' return to the big screen in India comes days after the film received two Oscars this year. Dune: Part 2 fetched Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at Academy Awards 2025.

Interstellar Interstellar follows the story of an ex-NASA pilot, Cooper who is tasked with finding another planet as Earth has become uninhabitable. Along with NASA scientists, Cooper risks never seeing his family again in hopes of securing a better future for them and mankind.

Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine.

Dune: Part 2 Dune: Part 2 is the sequel to the first part of the Dune series. Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 book of the same name, Dune Part 2 takes the story of Paul Atredies forward. With time, Paul transforms to the Fremen life, mastering the desert and learning to ride sandworms. He continues to seek vengeance against the Emperor and House Harkonnen who destroyed his royal family and killed his father, Leto.

Dune: Part 2 has Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.

Interestingly, both films are of the same sci-fi genre. The films have Timothée Chalamet as the common link between them. While Timothée plays the lead in the Dune series, the actor has a supporting role in Interstellar.