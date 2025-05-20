Mission: Impossible 8 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Cruise's movie hits inevitable Monday blues; earnings fall by 60%

Mission: Impossible 8 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning hit the inevitable Monday blues, denting its sales by nearly 60 per cent at the Indian Box Office.

Advertisement

The movie has witnessed a great opening weekend run, collecting nearly ₹35 crore in the first two days of its release, thanks to its stellar cast, intriguing storyline, and loyal fan base.

Also Read | Mission Impossible: Insane money lessons hidden in the explosions

The action-thriller, released on May 17, is the eighth and final instalment of the franchise. Indian fans got an early access to the movie, which is scheduled to hit theatres in the US on May 23.

Cruise's blockbuster action franchise also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mission: Impossible 8 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Hollywood's latest release suffered a 60.88 per cent fall in its earnings on Monday, raking in ₹6.65 crore on the third day of its release.

Advertisement

At the Indian box office, this 8th instalment of Mission: Impossible, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was released in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On Monday, the Tom Cruise movie in which he reprises his fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt earned ₹4 crore in English. The response in regional languages was average – In Hindi, the Hollywood movie earned ₹2.25 crore, ₹25,00,000 in Telugu, and ₹15,00,000 in Tamil.

The total earnings of Mission: Impossible 8 stand at ₹40.15 crore at the end of Day 3.

About Mission: Impossible 8 According to a Times of India report, the movie became the highest-grossing Hollywood opener in India this year.

Advertisement

Produced under the banners Paramount Pictures, TC Productions, and Skydance Media, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Pom Klementieff in pivotal roles, alongside lead actor Tom Cruise.