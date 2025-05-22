Mission Impossible 8 Box Office collection Day 5: Tom Cruise's 4th highest grosser mints THIS amount after 18% drop

Mission Impossible 8 Box Office collection Day 5: Hollywood's latest spy-action film ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,’ directed by Christopher McQuarrie is making waves at the box office. It emerged as Tom Cruise’s 4th highest grossing movie as it delivered a strong show on the first four days but saw 18.09 percent drop in earnings on May 21, Sacnilk reported.

Advertisement

Notably, it surpassed ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ movie's lifetime earnings to make a mark as the actor's top 5 grossers of all time in India, Koimoi reported.

Mission Impossible 8 Box Office collection Day 5 Tom Cruise’s action thriller minted ₹4.71 crore net in India on Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings domestic box office earnings total to ₹49.75 crore net. Comparing it with its prequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One collected ₹63.5 crore net during its 5-day run in theatres.

The movie was released in multiple languages across India but the original English version is dominating its revenue, followed by Hindi, Telugu and Tamil screenings.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump tariffs promise a horror show for Indian movies, streaming in US

Produced under the banners Paramount Pictures, TC Productions, and Skydance Media, the movie is performing even better than contemporary Bollywood biggies - Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. The movie lived up to the hype and became Hollywood's biggest opener in India this year and Hollywood's 8th biggest opener in India so far.

In the adrenaline-packed finale, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the spy Ethan Hunt. The story follows his race against time to prevent an AI entity from taking over and destroying humanity.

While confirming at the Cannes Film Festival that Final Reckoning is the final film in the franchise, he said, “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited,” THR reported.

Advertisement