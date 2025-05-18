Mission Impossible Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise movie makes bumper opening, spy-action film mints THIS amount

Mission Impossible Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise’s spy-action film, released on May 17, is making waves at the box office. The strong performance of the eighth instalment of the much-anticipated adventure thriller film is captivating audiences at the box office with its stellar cast and intriguing storyline.

Mission Impossible Box Office Collection Day 1 Hollywood's latest movie “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” performed exceptionally well on its first day in theatres and raked in estimated ₹17.45 crore India net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie was released in multiple languages across India. However, its original English version dominated its box office earnings, followed by Hindi, Telugu and Tamil shows.

Produced under the banners Paramount Pictures, TC Productions, and Skydance Media, the movie lived up to the hype and has become the highest grossing Hollywood opener in India this year, the Times of India reported.

It performed even better than contemporary Bollywood biggies, like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol’s Jaat, on its opening day. Notably, its debut day earnings were close to Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which had an opening of ₹19.25 crore.

‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave 3.5 star rating to the movie, in a post on X stated: “#MissionImpossible is Absolutely Terrific! The second half, especially the last 40 minutes, is pure adrenaline — edge-of-the-seat stuff! A spectacular and fitting finale to one of the greatest action franchises ever.”

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Pom Klementieff in pivotal roles, alongside lead actor Tom Cruise. Notably, the movie will premiere in the United States on May 23 during the Memorial Day weekend. It is available in premium formats including 4DX and IMAX.