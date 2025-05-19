Mission Impossible Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's ‘The Final Reckoning’ nears ₹35 crore in 2 days

Mission: Impossible Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has made its mark at the Indian Box Office, collecting nearly ₹35 crore in merely two days of its release, thanks to its stellar cast, intriguing storyline, and loyal fan base.

The action-thriller, released on May 17, is the eighth and final instalment of the franchise. Indian fans got exclusive early access to the movie, which is scheduled to hit theatres in the US on May 23.

Cruise's blockbuster action franchise also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mission: Impossible Box Office Collection Day 2 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Hollywood's latest release was an exceptional hit in theatres, raking in ₹34.22 crore in just two days of its release.

On Sunday, the Tom Cruise movie in which he reprises his fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt earned ₹17.69 crore, up 7.21 per cent from its opening day earnings of ₹16.5 crore.

At the Indian box office, this Mission: Impossible instalment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was released in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

However, it has performed best in its original language, English. In two days, Mission: Impossible's English variant collected ₹22.31 crore.

On Sunday, the movie earned ₹11.31 crore in English, while the response in regional languages was average. In Hindi, the Hollywood movie earned ₹5.5 crore, ₹54,00,000 in Telugu, and ₹34,00,000 in Tamil.

About Mission: Impossible According to a Times of India report, the movie became the highest-grossing Hollywood opener in India this year.

Produced under the banners Paramount Pictures, TC Productions, and Skydance Media, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Pom Klementieff in pivotal roles, alongside lead actor Tom Cruise.