Mission Impossible Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's ‘The Final Reckoning’ nears ₹35 crore in 2 days

On Sunday, the Tom Cruise movie earned 17.69 crore, up 7.21 per cent from its opening day earnings.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published19 May 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Tom Cruise reprises his fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt for a last time
Mission: Impossible Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has made its mark at the Indian Box Office, collecting nearly 35 crore in merely two days of its release, thanks to its stellar cast, intriguing storyline, and loyal fan base.

The action-thriller, released on May 17, is the eighth and final instalment of the franchise. Indian fans got exclusive early access to the movie, which is scheduled to hit theatres in the US on May 23.

Cruise's blockbuster action franchise also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mission: Impossible Box Office Collection Day 2

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Hollywood's latest release was an exceptional hit in theatres, raking in 34.22 crore in just two days of its release.

On Sunday, the Tom Cruise movie in which he reprises his fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt earned 17.69 crore, up 7.21 per cent from its opening day earnings of 16.5 crore.

At the Indian box office, this Mission: Impossible instalment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was released in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

However, it has performed best in its original language, English. In two days, Mission: Impossible's English variant collected 22.31 crore.

On Sunday, the movie earned 11.31 crore in English, while the response in regional languages was average. In Hindi, the Hollywood movie earned 5.5 crore, 54,00,000 in Telugu, and 34,00,000 in Tamil.

About Mission: Impossible

According to a Times of India report, the movie became the highest-grossing Hollywood opener in India this year.

Produced under the banners Paramount Pictures, TC Productions, and Skydance Media, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Pom Klementieff in pivotal roles, alongside lead actor Tom Cruise.

IMDb description says, “The story picks up the last scene from Dead Reckoning, wherein Ethan Hunt manages to take the crucifix key with him. It's doomsday!” With a star-studded cast and captivating plot, it promises to be an adrenaline-packed finale.

 
