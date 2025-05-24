Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell makes BIG revelation - 'Was 8 months pregnant while filming action scenes'

Actor Hayley Atwell has stunned fans with a behind-the-scenes revelation about her time on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the British star shared that she was heavily pregnant during one of the film’s key action sequences.

Hayley Atwell reveals being pregnant during Mission Impossible 8 While discussing the intense fight choreography featured in the film, Hayley Atwell, who plays Grace in the franchise, casually dropped the surprise during her chat with Fallon.

“During this fight sequence, we came back to it a few times to add a few elements to it,” she explained this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And in this clip, I’m actually eight and a half months pregnant.”

Advertisement

The audience responded with disbelief and admiration, as Atwell went on to describe the experience of working on such a demanding film while carrying her child.

Atwell added, “I’m serious. Yes. And I have to say, I was taken such good care of. Everyone was so supportive and they were like, ‘Oh, you can sit down, and we’ll have a stunt double do it.’ And I was like, ‘No! I’ve worked too hard. Let me do it.’ So I did it, and here it is.”

Advertisement

Known for her roles in action-heavy films and series, including Marvel’s Agent Carter, Atwell is no stranger to performing tough stunts. But this admission brings a new level of awe to her dedication and professionalism.

About Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest instalment in the long-running franchise is the biggest Hollywood blockbuster to land at the 78th edition of the festival. Following its world premiere in Tokyo last week, the film hit North American cinemas on May 23.

Apart from Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, the film features an ensemble cast of Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Greg Tarzan Davis, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Angela Bassett, Rolf Saxon, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, and various others.