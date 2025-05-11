Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning advance booking soars in India; Tom Cruise’s movie sets tone for release date

Tom Cruise is all set to return in style with Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning. The the last installment in the Mission: Impossible film series has opened advance bookings in India with a huge response.

In just 24 hours, over 11,000 tickets have been sold, as per official numbers. The spy thriller is releasing on May 17. Some shows are even scheduled as early as 6 AM, and they are filling up fast.

Tom Cruise plays the popular role of Ethan Hunt in this action-packed film. The movie is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The release of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning comes at a critical time amid India-Pakistan border tension.

India-Pakistan border tension The India-Pakistan border tension has affected movie releases. Maddock Films has cancelled the theatre release of its new film, Bhool Chuk Maaf. The comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release directly on OTT.

“In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide,” the Bollywood production company wrote in an official statement.

“While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND,” it added.

However, the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video is in legal trouble. On May 9, the Bombay High Court stopped Maddock Films from releasing Bhool Chuk Maaf on any platform, including OTT.

This came after PVR Inox accused Maddock breaking a deal of requiring a cinema release and 8-week delay before streaming, per Bollywood Hungama.

Raid 2 box office collection The war-like situation between India and Pakistan has, however, not affected the box office collection of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹8 crore on May 10 amid a heightened political crisis.

The sequel crossed the ₹100-crore mark on May 9 in its India net collection.

India-Pakistan ceasefire On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to stop all military actions from 5 PM. However, later that night, explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Jammu, Akhnoor, Udhampur and Rajasthan’s Barmer.