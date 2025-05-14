Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection Day 1: Ticket sales rise for Tom Cruise’s final MI movie

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is getting huge interest in India. Within 24 hours, over 11,000 tickets were sold. By 10 PM on May 13, sales crossed 45,000 in top cinema chains.

Advertisement

The action-thriller, releasing on May 17, is trending high as this happens to be the final instalment of the franchise. Even early morning shows at 6 AM are filling up fast, showing strong excitement among fans.

Also Read | Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning advance booking soars in India

“We’re witnessing an extraordinary response to Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning. The first 24 hours saw great momentum, reflecting India’s appetite for celebrating cinema at scale,” Kamal Gianchandani - Chief Business Planning and Strategy - PVR- INOX LIMITED, said.

“Tom Cruise continues to be a massive box-office draw, and this film, with its scale, spectacle, and legacy, has reignited excitement across our properties nationwide. It’s heartening to see a Hollywood tentpole unite fans and bring back the ‘event film’ energy to theatres,” Gianchandani added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tom Cruise fans get nostalgic as trailer drops for final Mission Impossible film

Devang Sampat - MD Cinepolis India said, “The advance bookings for Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning marks a major milestone for us in 479 screens. We haven’t seen this level of anticipation for a Hollywood release in quite some time.”

“Tom Cruise and the franchise carry a legacy that clearly resonates with Indian audiences. Everyone’s looking forward to experiencing this action-packed spectacle on the big screen of Cinépolis cinemas, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the excitement,” Sampat added.

Also Read | Tom Cruise runs in Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer; fans react

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released in Indian in four language: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The action thriller will be released in 4Dx and IMAX.

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning box office Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One became a massive box-office hit. It was released across 2,000 screens in India, per Sacnilk. The movie collected ₹110.30 crore net in India, bigger than most Bollywood movies.

Advertisement