Mithila Palkar turns 33: Little Things star reflects on her journey, calls 'Kavya closest to heart'

By Nikita Bishay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Actor Mithila Palkar has turned a year older today, ringing in her 33rd birthday on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the actress opened up on how she prefers keeping things low-key this year, looking forward to focusing on her work and spending time with her friends and family.

"I am someone who is mostly into a chilled-out kind of celebration. I am a homebody, and I like to be at home. So, this is what happens almost, at least over the last 2-3 years. All my friends come home. My parents, my family come home, and we chill. We cut a cake, and we eat good food. That's all," she shared.

Advertisement

Since morning, Mithila has received an outpouring of birthday wishes from friends and fans across social media, especially as she awaits the release of her next, 'Happy Patel'.

"This year, it's a working birthday, but the celebrations have doubled as it's my birthday and also the release week of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos," Mithila shared.

As the 'Little Things' star looks forward to a new beginning on her birthday, she also reflects on her journey, expressing deep gratitude.

"I look at it with a lot of gratitude. I wanted to be an actor. That was a dream, and the fact that I am getting to live my dream is just too surreal. There is a huge sense of gratitude towards every person that I have met along the journey, who has guided me, mentored me, and led me to where I am now. Every little contribution has been big for me. It has been a joy ride," Mithila told ANI.

Advertisement

Speaking about her much-loved web show 'Little Things', which turned out to be a defining chapter in her career, Mithila Palkar described 'Kavya' to be the closest to her heart.

"I do want to say that Kavya has been the closest to me from Little Dreams. This is a character I have lived with the longest, and I have grown with her in its true sense. When we started Little Things, each one of us was just associated with the project only and we were all new. We did not expect what we received. It's a show that keeps giving us all the time, no matter where we go. Little Things is something that has stuck with everybody, and we are so grateful for it. I feel like that is my most formative character," she fondly shared.

Advertisement

Mithila Palkar, known for her performances across films and web shows, is currently gearing up for the release of 'Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos'.

Directed by Vir Das, the film features Vir and Mithila alongside Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. Actors Aamir Khan and Imran Khan are set to make special appearances.