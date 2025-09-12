MNS warns Kapil Sharmas comedy show for using term Bombay instead of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued a warning to Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' for calling Mumbai as Bombay by the celebrity guests at his show.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, took to his X handle to issue a warning to Kapil Sharma's show for airing the episodes in which a celebrity guest was seen addressing the state 'Mumbai' as 'Bombay'.

Khopkar alleged that the term 'Bombay' is still frequently used by celebrity guests on Kapil Sharma's show, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, anchors, and in several Hindi films.

While recalling the official recognition of the term 'Mumbai' for the state by the Maharashtra government in 1995, MNS leader issued a "request-cum-warning' to respect the changed nomenclature and use the term 'Mumbai' in their shows.

He wrote, "Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood's Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films. It was officially recognised by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996, even before Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Therefore, a humble request-cum-warning is being issued to respect this and use the name Mumbai."

He shared the video of one of the episodes from 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' in which Huma Qureshi was seen speaking about how her brother Saqib Saleem has always been supportive of her after they faced challenges in 'Bombay' as outsiders.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' follows the format of interviewing the celebrity guests with the inclusion of comedy sketches. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show's cast also includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment and sports industries. (ANI)