Moana live-action remake: Disney unveils first teaser starring Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson

Disney has released the first trailer and poster for its highly anticipated live-action reimagining of ‘Moana’, featuring newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia in the title role and Dwayne Johnson returning as the trickster demigod Maui.

‘Moana’ live-action teaser revealed The ‘Moana’ live-action glimpse debuted on Monday, offering fans an early glimpse into the studio’s next major adaptation.

The trailer showcases sweeping shots of Motunui, the ancestral home of Moana, and introduces viewers to the island’s spirited community, the shapeshifting Maui, and the mischievous Kakamora tribe. It also features Lagaʻaia performing the stirring line, “I Am Moana,” echoing the emotional beats of the original animated film.

Joining Lagaʻaia and Johnson in the cast are Auckland-born John Tui as Moana’s stern father, Chief Tui; Samoan–New Zealander Frankie Adams as her warm yet strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen from New Zealand’s Bay of Islands as her beloved Gramma Tala.

Meet the force behind ‘Moana’ In this new adaptation of the Oscar-nominated animated hit, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) once again answers the Ocean’s call, embarking beyond the safety of Motunui’s reef with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on a daring quest to restore harmony and prosperity to her people.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), with production by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Executive producers include Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, the original voice of Moana in ‘Moana’ and ‘Moana 2’.

The film is set to arrive in U.S. cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Take a look at the first poster of live-action Moana.

‘Moana’ and how it was a massive cultural phenomenon First released in 2016, Disney’s animated ‘Moana’ quickly became a global cultural phenomenon. Celebrated for its authentic representation of Polynesian culture, the film resonated strongly with audiences for its portrayal of ancestral voyaging traditions, its powerful heroine, and its respectful engagement with Pacific Island mythology.

The character of Moana, a young navigator driven by courage and compassion rather than romance, marked a significant milestone in Disney’s evolving depiction of female leadership.

The film’s soundtrack—featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina—became a worldwide sensation, with tracks such as ‘How Far I’ll Go’ earning an Oscar nomination and dominating international music charts. Its success inspired a sequel, ‘Moana 2’, further anchoring the franchise in popular culture.

Beyond entertainment, Moana had a profound cultural impact, reigniting global interest in Polynesian navigation, traditional storytelling and indigenous identity.

Its characters, music and themes continue to be embraced by audiences of all ages, making the live-action adaptation one of Disney’s most anticipated projects in recent years.