Moana live-action trailer: Dwayne Johnson transforms into Maui, internet asks ‘why do we need this?’

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for its live-action remake of Moana, offering audiences their first look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui.
Johnson previously voiced the once-mighty demigod in the original 2016 animated film, which followed a young girl named Moana on a journey to save her village on the island of Motunui.
In the new film, newcomer Catherine Laga’aia steps into the lead role as Moana. Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the character in both the 2016 original and its 2024 sequel, is attached as an executive producer alongside director Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon and Charles Newirth.
The production team also includes Johnson, Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The cast features John Tui as Chief Tui, Moana’s father, Frankie Adams as her mother Sina, and Rena Owen as her grandmother Tala. The screenplay has been written by Dana Ledoux Miller and Jared Bush, who also worked on the script for the original 2016 film.
Soon after the trailer was released, reactions began circulating online, with many viewers expressing scepticism about the remake. One viewer wrote, “I have watched a lot of things in my life that kinda felt ‘corporate.’ Never in my life have I viewed something as ‘corporate’ as this. I am at a loss for words, genuinely (sic).”
Another comment pointed to the film’s visual style, saying, “Live Action remake where 90% of it is animated, nice Disney (sic).” Some reactions focused more light-heartedly on Johnson’s appearance, with one user joking, “The Rock with curly hair is sending me (sic).”
Others compared the trailer to parody, with one remarking, “This is the type of trailer that SNL would make (sic).” Another viewer criticised the timing of the remake, writing, “Mind you guys, the original movie wasn’t even 10 years old when the live action was first announced (sic).”
There were also comments questioning the creative direction, with one saying, “I think a movie can’t scream more desperation than this... (sic)” while another made a tongue-in-cheek observation: “Dang can’t believe schaffrillas is getting Hollywood roles now, he’s come so far (sic).”
The live-action Moana is part of Disney’s ongoing strategy of revisiting its animated catalogue, though early reactions suggest audiences remain divided over the approach.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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