‘Modern Family’ star Eric Stonestreet marries Lindsay Schweitzer. See pics

Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role as Cam on the hit series Modern Family, has officially tied the knot with Lindsay Schweitzer. The couple, who have been together since 2017, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, delighting fans with a look inside their intimate wedding day.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old actor posted a carousel of photos showing moments from the celebration, including shots of the couple walking down the aisle, sharing a kiss, enjoying their first dance, and smiling during the reception.

In the caption, Stonestreet wrote, “It’s my birthday and guess what I got (sic).”

The second photo in the post features text that reads:

“I got married!”

The final photo in the series was captioned “The Stonestreets,” marking their new chapter as a married couple.

Advertisement

Friends, Followers Wish the Couple Stonestreet’s ‘Modern Family’ co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played his on-screen husband Mitchell, joined in the celebrations by commenting, "Of all second marriages, this one is my favourite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you (sic) !!!!”

Octavia Spencer also wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations! So happy for you both (sic).

The couple were married at their dream home in Kansas City, Missouri, a location they had always envisioned for their special day. In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Stonestreet had shared their plans to host the wedding on their property, calling it the perfect place to celebrate.

With heartfelt tributes, joyful photos, and the support of loved ones, Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer’s wedding was a true celebration of love