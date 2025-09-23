Mohanlal conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award during 71st National Film Awards 2025 | Watch

Mohanlal expressed that he sees the award as greater than himself. The Drishyam star noted that since this recognition is coming back to Malayalam cinema after two decades, he considers it a tribute to all the artists who have shaped his journey as an actor, according to ANI .

“This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," Mohanlal said.