Mohanlal fans trend #BoycottMajorRavi after ‘Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor’ announcement – ‘Wont be watching this’

Filmmaker-actor AK Raveendran, popularly known as Major Ravi, is facing massive criticism on the internet over his decision to make a movie on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Malayalam actor Mohanlal is rumoured to be collaborating with Major Ravi on a project tentatively titled Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor, per The Indian Express.

Mohanlal fans blast Major Ravi for ‘Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor’ Major Ravi recently announced on Facebook that he was “commencing” his new project, “Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor”, inspired by the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025. “Commencing our new project, Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor, with the divine blessings of Mookambika Devi. Jai Hind,” Ravi wrote on Facebook.

While a section of fans felt that Ravi was trying to capitalise on personal and national tragedy for financial gain, some Mohanlal fans were fed up with the back-to-back snoozers from the Army officer-turned-filmmaker.

A Mohanlal fan said Major Ravi has served “absolute sh*t” three times in a row at the box office in recent times. He also called the filmmaker an “idiot” on X, formerly Twitter.

Another asked Mohanlal to “drop” Major Ravi’s project “immediately”. “ Open your eyes and see what’s happening around you, @Mohanlal,” they said. “Don’t be delusional,” they added. Another said it was time for Mohanlal to “rethink” his decision and step back from Major Ravi’s “Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor”.

Major Ravi and Mohanlal collaborated on the 2006 movie Keerthichakra, which proved to be a box office success. However, several of Ravi’s films, including Kurukshetra, Karmayodha, Kandahar and 1971: Beyond Borders, failed to win praise in the past.

FAQs When did Mohanlal receive the Dadashabe Falke Award? Mohanlal received the Dadashabe Falke Award on 23 September 2025, at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi.

When did Mohanlal make his film debut? Mohanlal made his film debut in 1980 with the Malayalam movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal.