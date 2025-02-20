After a long wait, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is back with the next installment of Drishyam. On Thursday, actor Mohanlal took to his social media handles and dropped a sweet surprise for his fans as he confirmed Drishyam 3 is in the works. The original Malayalam film, Drishyam 1 released in 2013. After a pause, it returned as Drishyam 2 in 2021.

Mohanlal posted a photo featuring himself alongside Jeethu and producer Antony Perumbavoor. All of them were dressed in colour matching black shirt while happily posing for the camera. In the caption, Mohanlal wrote, “The past never stays silent. Drishyam 3 confirmed.”

Fans react to Drishyam 3 annoucement Soon after his post went online, fans began celebrating the news on social media. While a user called the trio "The OG" in the comment section, another one added, "He's coming again." "The suspense continues! Can't wait to see how the Drishyam saga unfolds," commented yet another user on X.

Drishyam Drishyam has been a huge success across India with its remakes in multiple languages. The original 2013 Malayalam film featured Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in the lead roles. In 2014, it was adapted in Telugu as Drushyam and Drishya in Kannada. In 2015, it was remade in Tamil as Papanasam and Drishyam in Hindi. This doesn't stop here. The film also made its way to its Sinhalese and Chinese remakes as Withanage and The Witness respectively.

After the success of the first film, the sequel, Drishyam 2 was once again remade in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, featuring prominent actors like Ajay Devgn, Venkatesh, Kamal Haasan and Ravichandran starring in Mohanlal's iconic role. The film is set to get its English adaptation soon.