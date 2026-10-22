Mohanlal replaced by body double in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Action director Chethan Ramshi D'Souza breaks silence

Mohanlal fans have been questioning his screen time in Jailer 2, with many expressing disappointment over his brief appearance in the highly anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer.

The discussion recently took another turn when viewers began questioning whether Mohanlal himself featured in a crucial scene towards the end of the film, or whether a body double was used in his place.

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Action director breaks silence Jailer 2 action director Chethan Ramshi D'Souza recently shared a post on Instagram with the film's cinematographer, Vijay Kartik Kannan, thanking him for how his stunt work was captured on screen.

In the comments section, a fan asked about Mohanlal's shortened introduction sequence and the possibility of using a body double for the climax.

The fan wrote: “Sir, 2 doubts. Why mohanlal sir intro is trimmed i hope there are quite scenes of stars are trimmed and other question in the car scene does mohanlal acted in the scene or dupe . There is a circulation regarding a dupe acting in the scene.”

While Chethan chose not to comment on the question about Mohanlal's trimmed introduction, he was absolutely clear about who appeared in the scene that had triggered the body-double rumours. Replying directly to the fan, he wrote, “It's him.”

View full Image View full Image Action director Chethan Ramshi D'Souza breaks silence

Where did the 'dupe' rumours start? The body double rumours initially gained momentum after Jobi Kodakara shared pictures of himself wearing Mohanlal's costume from the sets of Jailer 2 on social media.

Addressing the controversy during an appearance on the Jango Space YouTube channel, Jobi clarified that his involvement in the film was strictly limited to a few insert shots of Mohanlal's hands and legs.

“To be honest, only parts of my hands and legs are visible,” Jobi said, adding that there were brief shots of someone changing gears and pressing the accelerator, but firmly denying that his face appeared anywhere in the theatrical cut.

Ending of Jailer 2 Jailer 2 closes with a victory that comes at a personal cost for Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, while its final moments suggest that the veteran character may not have finished fighting.

Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel resolves its immediate conflict with the Kalpak family but leaves behind a twist that most likely opens the door to another instalment.

The film follows Muthuvel as he takes on the people behind an idol-smuggling operation that threatens his family. As the conflict escalates, Chakri Kalpak, played by Mithun Chakraborty, makes a dangerous move to eliminate Muthuvel, putting his daughter Kaantha, portrayed by Vidya Balan, in harm’s way.