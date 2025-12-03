Mohanlal set to start shooting of Rajinikanth's ‘Jailer 2’ in Chennai? Here's what we know

Mohanlal is set to embark on a new journey after completing the shooting for Drishyam 3. According to reports, he will now join the filming of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. A report published by 123 Telugu claimed that Mohanlal flew to Chennai to join the sets.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Mathew and this time his character is said to have more weight, as reported by 123 Telugu. The article further said that Mohanlal is expected to be on set today as fans wait to catch a glimpse of him and Rajinikanth together. Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan and others and the film is scheduled to hit theatres in June next year.

Mohanlal spotted in flight Mohanlal was recently seen travelling for the shoot of Jailer 2. He was seen on a flight, seated next to designer Jishad Shamsudheen. Sharing a picture of himself along with Mohanlal, Shamsudheen wrote on Instagram, “Off to J2.”

Jailer 2 shooting schedule Earlier this year, in May, Rajinikanth had said that work on Jailer 2 was likely to go on until December, as per IANS. While making his way out of the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth spoke to the reporters and said, “Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends.”

The announcement of Jailer 2 triggered massive interest following the success of the first part of the film. Jailer was a blockbuster hit, bagging around ₹650 crore. The shooting of the second part of Jailer started in Chennai. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the action entertainer, announced that shooting for the film had begun on 10 March, earlier this year, as per IANS.

