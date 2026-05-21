Mohanlal turns 66: ₹20 cr film charges to business ventures and more, check Drishyam 3 star's ₹400 crore+ net worth

Superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 66th birthday today with the release of his much-awaited Drishyam 3. Affectionately called Lalettan, the senior actor is among the most influential names in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning more than four decades, check out his total net worth, film charges, business ventures, and more.

Mohanlal's net worth According to a report by Moneymint and Indian Express, Mohanlal's estimated net worth is said to be around ₹450 crore (around $50 million).

Mohanlal hails from the Malayalam film industry. Although smaller in size when compared to Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil industries, Mohanlal's films have given a tough competition to other industries.

Box office success of his films While Drishyam 3 is expected to gross more than ₹20 crore on its opening day as per the advance booking report of Sacnilk, his previous film L2: Empuraan reportedly grossed ₹265.5 crore. His other release, Thudarum, reportedly raked in ₹234.5 crore.

How much does he earn from films Following these successes, reports claimed Mohanlal has increased his remuneration for films. Reportedly, he now charges around ₹20 crore for major projects.

Reports also claimed he negotiates Gulf overseas rights as part of compensation for his projects. However, he is yet to confirm these claims.

On the other hand, producers reportedly stated that Mohanlal remains flexible and charges significantly less for smaller films. Mid-scale projects such as Drishyam are believed to have remuneration in the ₹5–6 crore range for Mohanlal.

Interestingly, Mohanlal has never disclosed his actual film fees in public.

Mohanlal enjoys a massive fanbase in Kerala and other parts of India. Besides this, he also has a strong fan base across Gulf countries.

His films are supported by large Malayali and Indian expatriate communities overseas, generating a major chunk of the overall film business. The main overseas markets for his films are said to be the Middle East, the US, and Europe.

Reportedly, Mohanlal once said that some of his films may underperform in Kerala but recover strongly through international markets.

Business ventures Long before celebrity brands became a thing in India, Mohanlal had already explored the consumer business space.

In 2004, he launched Mohanlal’s Taste Buds, a food brand built around curry masala, spices, condiments, and pickles. Not just limited to domestic consumers, the venture strategically focused on the Gulf market, where Mohanlal already had a strong influence.

According to reports, within the first six months of launch, Taste Buds reportedly recorded sales of around ₹3 crore from the Gulf region alone and went on to capture nearly 1 per cent of the estimated ₹2,000 crore spice market there. Following the growth, at the time of acquisition, Taste Buds was called the second-largest curry masala brand in the Middle East.

However, Mohanlal eventually exited the venture and sold the business to Eastern Group roughly three years after its launch. Speaking about the decision later, the actor reportedly said that Taste Buds was shut down due to difficulties in managing operations efficiently.

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Real estate However, his association with the Gulf didn't end there. Over the years, reports have linked Mohanlal with multiple premium real estate properties in Dubai. These reported assets include an apartment in Burj Khalifa, a villa in Arabian Ranches, and a luxury residence in RP Heights in Downtown Dubai.

Other investments Mohanlal has also expanded into media and creative businesses over the years. One of his most popular ventures is Vismayas Max, a visual media and VFX studio established in 2004. The company operates across animation, visual effects, and media education. Besides this, he is also a co-founder of Jose Thomas Performing Arts Centre in Tripunithura, Kochi, extending his portfolio into the performing arts.

Aashirvad Cinemas Mohanlal’s biggest business success in cinema, however, arguably came through his association with Antony Perumbavoor and the launch of Aashirvad Cinemas. The actor backed his chauffeur-turned-close associate in building what eventually became one of Malayalam cinema’s strongest production banners. The company’s debut film, Narasimham, emerged as an industry hit after reportedly running for 200 days and grossing ₹22 crore from 32 centres in Kerala. The momentum continued with Ravanaprabhu and other successful releases, including Drishyam, Oppam, Lucifer, Drishyam 2, Neru and L2: Empuraan.

More gains Apart from entertainment, Mohanlal also ventured into healthcare investments, if reports are true. The actor reportedly held a significant but minority stake in Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode. The investment drew attention after KKR & Co acquired the hospital for around ₹2,500 crore in July 2024, potentially resulting in notable gains for minority investors.