Mohanlal unveils Abhimanyu Singh’s character in L2: Empuraan ahead of its release on March 27

Actor Mohanlal has unveiled the third character from his upcoming film L2:Empuraan, leaving the fans excited over the new release.

On Tuesday, February 25, Mohanlal took to social media platform X to introduce the character Balraj, played by Abhimanyu Singh.

In the poster, Abhimanyu is sitting on a chair with a rifle in one hand. He looks into the camera while the backdrop is caught on fire.

About Abhimanyu's character Speaking about his character, Abhimanyu told IANS, “I play Balraj in Empuraan: Lucifer 2. Balraj is a really complex character. He is not just one thing. There are many layers to him. And that made playing him so interesting. As the story goes on, his character goes through a huge transformation. That shift in his character was something I really enjoyed working on."

About L2: Empuraan Film L2:Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 superhit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. For the sequel, slated to release on March 27, 2025 Mohanlal reunites with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be directing the film. The star cast also includes Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn.

While speaking about his upcoming film and reunion with Prithviraj, Mohanlal told PTI, “He is very good. This is my third film with him. Bro Daddy was a different film from Lucifer. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting and is totally into the film."

“This film demands action. I’ve done so many action movies, there is a different kind of action in it. It’s a trilogy and we’ve one more chapter to come. We haven’t shot for it. It will take some time," he added.

Previously, Mohanlal shared the poster of 'L2:Empuraan' on Instagram with the caption, "That's a wrap for L2: Empuraan! What an incredible 14-month journey across 8 states and 4 countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE. This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of @therealprithvi whose creativity elevates every frame. A big thank you to @muraligopynsta for his visionary storytelling that forms the heart of this film. A heartfelt thank you to @antonyperumbavoor for his unwavering belief in this project and to Mr Subaskaran and Lyca Productions for their invaluable support."