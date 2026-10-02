Mohanlal's original Drishyam 3 vs Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion: Which movie earned more on opening day in India?

Friday's big release, Drishyam: The Conclusion, led by Ajay Devgn, is currently in theatres. The final chapter of the Hindi adaptation offers a different take than the original Malayalam flick, which starred Mohanlal in the lead. As both versions of the film were released in the same year, check out which movie earned more on opening day at the domestic box office.

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Drishyam The Conclusion vs Drishyam 3 According to film tracker Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion has already surpassed the ₹50 crore mark in terms of net collection in India. It automatically puts the Hindi film way ahead in the race, beating Mohanlal's 2026 Drishyam 3.

How much did Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 earn on day 1 Drishyam 3 in Malayalam was released on 21 May 2026. The Mohanlal-starrer had minted ₹18.37 crore from 5,506 shows in Malayalam on day 1. The film had recorded an average occupancy of 51.3% in theatres during its premiere shows.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection day 1 In contrast, the Hindi version of Drishyam has minted ₹ ₹66.75 crore net across 15,735 shows in India on day 1, as of 11 pm. The film registered an average occupancy of about 59.0% in theatres on Friday.

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Ajay Devgn's third instalment currently stands with a total India gross collection of ₹80.10 Crore.

Overseas, Drishyam: The Conclusion (Hindi) has grossed ₹15 crore as its gross collections. Considering its domestic business so far, the film is expected to touch the ₹100 crore mark on day 1. For now, its total worldwide gross collection is at ₹95.10 crore.

The Hindi version is not just ahead of the original Malayalam film's box office collection; it has managed to secure even more screens, which contributed towards its ticket sales.

However, these are real-time figures for Drishyam: The Conclusion. The final figure will be revealed after night shows only.

About Ajay Devgn's final chapter Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

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It is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi.

Reviewing the film, film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh highly praised Ajay Devgn's concluding chapter.

On X, Adarsh wrote, “Lives up to the mammoth expectations... This is, without doubt, the BEST FILM in the #Drishyam franchise and also among the BEST FILMS of 2026... SURE-SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. #DrishyamTheConclusionReview.”

He also helmed the director as one of the ‘finest storytellers today’.

“The biggest high point is the #AjayDevgn - #JaideepAhlawat face-off in the first half... Simply MARVELLOUS… Deserves a standing ovation!”

“The finale is powerful, gripping, and thoroughly fulfilling,” he gave his verdict.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.