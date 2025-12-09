Mohit Chauhan trips on stage at AIIMS Bhopal concert — video goes viral

A live concert by acclaimed singer Mohit Chauhan at AIIMS Bhopal took an unexpected turn on Saturday night, when the vocalist tripped over a stage light while performing — a moment captured in a circulating video that has now gone viral across social media.

Mohit Chauhan trips and falls on stage Chauhan was singing the track ‘Nadaan Parinde’ from the film ‘Rockstar’ when the accident occurred. As he stepped closer to the lighting rig while engaging with the audience, he apparently misjudged his footing, stumbled over a fixture, and fell forward. The performance came to an abrupt halt as shocked fans gasped and the music cut off instantly.

Members of the audience and on-ground crew rushed to Chauhan’s side. Given that the show was being held at a premier medical institute, medical professionals — already present at the venue — quickly stepped in to attend to him. After a brief pause, the singer was checked for any injuries. Reportedly, he was able to continue the evening after the checks, and the concert resumed.

Fans React as Video Spreads Within minutes of the incident, videos and photos from the stage began circulating across social media platforms. Many fans expressed concern and offered well-wishes for Chauhan’s safety. Comments ranged from shock at the fall to relief when reports emerged that he was being examined and appeared to be fine.

Although the moment was alarming, observers of the concert noted that the rest of the event proceeded normally once the singer was cleared by medical staff. As of now, Mohit Chauhan has not issued an official statement regarding the fall.

While one person commented, “Hope he is well. At least he wasn’t lip syncing (sic),” another person wrote, “This proves he is one of the finest singers who actually sing live on stage.. (sic).”

A third person reprimanded those who were laughing and commented, “Dont laugh, we lost KK, zubeen and more..lets keep these diamonds very carefully and respectfully..! They are pride of India. Those who are laughing hard just imagine your father in his place..!! (sic).”

More about Mohit Chauhan Mohit Chauhan, known for his soulful voice and emotive renderings, has earned fame for songs such as ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Tum Se Hi’, ‘Ilahi’ and many more. His live shows often draw large crowds, especially among young audiences and fans of Bollywood’s rock and romantic tracks.

The concert at AIIMS Bhopal had been organised as part of its cultural festival, Retina 8.0, held on 7 December 2025. The event drew students, medical staff, and local music lovers — a lively crowd ready to enjoy an evening of music and nostalgia.