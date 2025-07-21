Mohit Suri breaks down in emotional BTS video from 'Saiyaara' set with Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda | Watch video

Acclaimed director Mohit Suri was visibly emotional during the final day of shooting for Saiyaara, his latest romantic musical drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

A behind-the-scenes video from the wrap-up schedule has gone viral, capturing the filmmaker in tears as he embraced cast and crew in a heartfelt farewell.

Mohit Suri Breaks Down in Emotional BTS Video from ‘Saiyaara’ Shoot The video, originally shared by cinematographer Ashok Keer on Instagram, shows Suri breaking down as the unit applauds the end of filming.

The clip features lead actors Ahaan and Aneet, dressed as bride and groom in traditional attire, clapping and hugging each other while visibly moved by their director’s emotional reaction.

As the camera pans, Suri is seen hugging crew members tightly, tears in his eyes. Actor Rajesh Kumar, who plays Aneet’s father in the film, looks on with a warm smile, clearly touched by the moment.

More About ‘Saiyaara’ ‘Saiyaara’ is the love story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a gifted writer. The film explores their emotional journey through love, heartbreak, and sacrifice, and has resonated with audiences since its release.

The opening weekend saw a modest but positive performance at the box office, bolstered by praise from several industry veterans.

While Suri is no stranger to helming emotionally intense stories — with credits including ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Ek Villain’ — Saiyaara appears to have struck a particularly personal chord. The emotional farewell highlights the passion and dedication the filmmaker poured into the project.

