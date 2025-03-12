Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty cradles baby bump in maternity shoot pics with KL Rahul. See pics

Parents-to-be Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul treated fans with the actor's maternity shoot pics. The couple is expecting their first child together. Sharing a bunch of aesthetic pictures on Instagram, Athiya simply wrote, “Oh, baby!”

Athiya Shetty's maternity shoot with KL Rahul In the pictures, Athiya shares glimpses of her baby bump for the first time. The first picture features Athiya and KL Rahul, gazing into each other’s eyes as the cricketer lays his head on Athiya’s lap.

It is followed by a picture of the mom-to-be in a shirt and denim pants at an outdoor location. The next pictures are close-up shots of the couple, seemingly clicked at their house.

The post also includes a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot where Athiya and KL Rahul are seen smiling and chatting happily with each other. Additionally, the post also offers several other pictures of Athiya from different moments of her pregnancy journey.

The last picture features Athiya in a black gown, walking alongside KL Rahul.

See pictures here:

Celebs react to Athiya, KL Rahul's pics Soon after the couple dropped the pictures, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes. Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, Shikhar Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh sent their love in their comments.

Karan Johar commented, “This is just tooooo cute.” “Love and blessings,” added new father Ranveer Singh. Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty expressed his excitement and said, “Can’t wait.”

Athiya's maternity pictures arrived days after India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The final match was between India and New Zealand.

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34 off 33 balls and successfully chased down 252 to help India win the match against New Zealand.

Following the win, KL Rahul admitted to feeling the pressure during the high-voltage clash. “Not sure I can say this on air, but I was s**** myself. As confident as I could be that I could get over the line.” Keeping composure is all that matters, happy to have done it this time. I've batted in times like this in three out of the five games,” said Rahul.