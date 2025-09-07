‘Monkey in a Cage’: Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap’s film debuts at TIFF, tackling #MeToo and broken justice system

At this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, celebrated Indian director Anurag Kashyap unveiled his latest film, ‘Monkey in a Cage’ (titled Bandar in Hindi), in the Special Presentations programme.

Known for his gritty, boundary-pushing work, Kashyap now turns his lens to one of India’s most pressing and painful realities — the prison system, and the complexities surrounding #MeToo allegations in the digital era.

Starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad, the film follows Samar, a fading television star. His fame slipping through his fingers, Samar’s life unravels when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri accuses him of rape — a charge that arrives after he cuts all communication with her. The accusation leads to his arrest and throws him into a legal system more interested in punishment than justice.

“The idea came from a true story,” Kashyap shared. “But we obviously had to navigate very thin lines. You don’t know who’s right, who’s wrong.”

He adds, “There was rampant misuse of new laws — cases where one woman filed eight different cases in eight different police stations with the help of a lawyer and a policeman.”

The project took shape when producer Nikhil Dwivedi handed Kashyap a newspaper article about a real-life case. For Dwivedi, it wasn’t about whether the film would be commercial or offbeat.

“As a filmmaker, diverse stories attract me,” he said. “This subject fascinated me. It didn’t feel like a choice — it felt necessary.”

What truly sets ‘Monkey in a Cage’ apart is its brutal honesty in portraying India’s prisons. During research, the filmmakers visited several jails across the country and came across shocking realities.

“One case really haunted me,” Kashyap recalled. “A man came out of prison after 32 years, declared innocent — but his case never even came up. That’s an entire lifetime wasted.”

In India, over 77% of inmates are undertrials — people accused of crimes but not yet convicted. Their trials are delayed endlessly, often due to corruption, inefficiency, and systemic neglect.

Meet the rest of cast Kashyap chose to cast actors from theatre groups across different Indian states to reflect the rich linguistic and cultural diversity found inside Indian jails.

“In a prison, people speak all kinds of languages,” said the director. “We had actors speaking Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi. The prison itself becomes a symbol of a divided, misunderstood country.”

Notable actors include Raj B. Shetty and Natesh Hegde (Kannada), Indrajith Sukumaran (Malayalam), Riddhi Sen (Bengali), and Ankush Gedam (Marathi).

While the film is expected to spark heated debate — especially in a country still navigating the aftermath of #MeToo — Kashyap is not looking to judge.

“This film is not about declaring someone innocent or guilty,” he said. “It’s about the cracks in the system, the silences in the courtroom, and the people who disappear inside them.”