Monster: The Ed Gein Story Review – Charlie Hunnam terrifies in Netflix’s chilling series

Netflix has added another striking title to its catalogue with ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’, which premiered on October 3. The limited series stars Charlie Hunnam as the notorious murderer Ed Gein and Laurie Metcalf as his overbearing mother, Augusta.

What follows is a grim yet compelling dive into the making of a man whose crimes horrified 1950s America and who later inspired some of cinema’s most enduring horror villains.

The series is set against the bleak backdrop of rural Wisconsin, a setting that immediately feels suffocating and isolated. The cinematography captures this brilliantly, with wide shots of desolate farmland and dimly lit interiors that give the impression of a world cut off from reality.

The atmosphere is one of constant unease, and even in the quieter moments, the shadow of something unspeakable lingers over the screen. It is a production that knows how to set its tone and maintain it even if it occasionally strayed into sensationalism.

Charlie Hunnam gives what may well be the most chilling performance of his career. He inhabits Ed Gein with unnerving conviction, portraying not just the grotesque acts for which Gein is remembered, but also the loneliness, confusion and repression that shaped him.

His portrayal is terrifying because it feels authentic — a reminder that monsters are often not born, but made.

Laurie Metcalf matches him with a commanding performance as Augusta, Gein’s mother, whose domineering presence echoes through every scene. She becomes the embodiment of control, religious fervour, and suffocating love twisted into cruelty.

The series deserves praise for exploring Gein’s psyche with such intensity. Instead of reducing him to the “butcher of Plainfield”, it traces how his strict upbringing and isolation led him down a path of madness. However, this is also where the show falters.

By focusing so heavily on Ed’s psychology, it places the suffering of his victims into the background. Their voices, their lives, and their tragedy remain secondary to the central narrative. This imbalance makes the show feel, at times, more sympathetic towards Gein than towards the people he destroyed.

To appreciate the series fully, it is important to understand who Ed Gein was. Living in Plainfield, Wisconsin, he was a solitary man whose crimes shocked the nation when discovered in 1957. Police found human remains in his farmhouse, fashioned into furniture and clothing.

Although Gein was convicted of only two murders, his acts of grave robbing and body mutilation became cultural nightmares, inspiring Psycho’s Norman Bates, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface, and Silence of the Lambs’ Buffalo Bill. He remains one of the most infamous figures in true crime history, a man who blurred the line between human and horror legend.

In conclusion, ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ is a hauntingly well-made series with powerful performances, masterful cinematography, and an atmosphere of dread that rarely lets go.

Charlie Hunnam and Laurie Metcalf elevate the material with their fearless acting, making it both unforgettable and unsettling.