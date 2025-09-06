'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' teaser out: Charlie Hunnam stars as notorious real-life killer in Ryan Murphy production

Netflix has released the first official teaser for ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’, the highly anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed biographical crime series Monster.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show returns with a chilling deep dive into one of America's most disturbing real-life killers.

Watch the teaser here:

This season centres on Ed Gein, the convicted murderer and suspected serial killer who lived in 1950s rural Wisconsin. Portrayed by Charlie Hunnam, Gein’s crimes and twisted legacy left a permanent mark on both American culture and global horror cinema.

Meet the cast of ‘The Ed Gein Story’

Joining Hunnam in the lead is Laurie Metcalf as Gein’s devout and controlling mother, Augusta Gein, whose influence played a central role in his disturbed life. The season also features Tom Hollander as legendary English filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams as Hitchcock’s wife and longtime collaborator, Alma Reville.

The inclusion of the Hitchcocks hints at how Gein's crimes would later inspire classic horror films — most famously ‘Psycho’ (1960), directed by Hitchcock himself. The show is expected to explore not only Gein’s personal history, but also how his story influenced the world’s understanding of evil.

Ed Gein was arrested in 1957 after police discovered human remains in his isolated Wisconsin farmhouse. Although only convicted of two murders, he was suspected of many more. His crimes shocked the nation and went on to inspire fictional characters like Norman Bates ('Psycho'), Leatherface ('The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'), and Buffalo Bill ('The Silence of the Lambs').

The teaser offers glimpses of chilling rural landscapes, haunting interiors, and tense psychological moments, setting the tone for what promises to be a disturbing but thought-provoking season.