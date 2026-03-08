Monsters, Inc. 3 in development at Pixar as studio plans several sequels

Pixar Animation Studios is developing a third film in its popular Monsters, Inc. franchise, according to reports by Variety, as the studio continues to expand its slate of sequels and original projects.

‘Monsters, Inc. 3’ in development The development of Monsters, Inc. 3 was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and later confirmed by entertainment publication Variety. The report examined Pixar’s upcoming plans as the studio prepares to release its next animated feature, Hoppers.

Advertisement

The original Monsters, Inc. was released in 2001 and quickly became one of Pixar’s most successful films. The story followed two friendly monsters, James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski, who work at a factory that generates energy for their city by scaring human children. The film blended comedy and emotion while exploring the unlikely friendship between the two characters and a human child named Boo.

Also Read | How a hopping desk lamp ended up in Pixar

Directed by Pete Docter, the film featured voice performances from John Goodman and Billy Crystal. It was widely praised by critics and audiences and went on to become a major box office hit.

Pixar later returned to the franchise with Monsters University, a prequel directed by Dan Scanlon. The film explored how Sulley and Mike first met as students and eventually became partners. The story was later expanded with the animated television series Monsters at Work, which ran for two seasons.

Advertisement

Details about the plot of Monsters, Inc. 3 have not yet been revealed. Pixar has also not announced a director, voice cast or a potential release date for the project.

More about Pixar and its franchise slate The film is part of a broader strategy by Pixar to revisit several of its well-known franchises. The studio is currently preparing Toy Story 5, which is arriving in cinemas in 19 June. The new instalment will see the characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear facing a modern challenge involving a smart tablet.

Another sequel, The Incredibles 3, is scheduled for release in 2028 and will be directed by Peter Sohn. Pixar is also planning Coco 2, which is expected to reach audiences in 2029.

Advertisement

Alongside these sequels, the studio is developing several original stories. One upcoming project, Gatto, centres on a cat thief living in Venice, while another film titled Ono Ghost Market is inspired by Asian folklore about mysterious markets where the living and the dead cross paths.

Also Read | Toy Story 5 Teaser Trailer: New tech meets classic toys

Pixar is also exploring new creative territory with its first full musical feature, which will be directed by Domee Shi, known for directing the acclaimed animated film Turning Red.

While fans of the Monsters, Inc. world will have to wait for more details, the announcement suggests that Pixar remains committed to expanding some of its most beloved stories while continuing to experiment with new ideas.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.