More Game of Thrones shows coming soon? George RR Martin drops a clue

George R.R Martin has shared an update that will excite fans of the Game of Thrones TV universe, though it may frustrate readers still waiting for his next book. While speaking at the Iceland Noir festival last month, he told Los Siete Reinos that several new Game of Thrones projects are now being developed.

After the main series ended, HBO explored many spinoff ideas. Most were dropped, leaving House of the Dragon as the only one to go forward. Now, with House of the Dragon preparing for its third season and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arriving next year, HBO appears ready to expand the world of Westeros again.

“Aside from The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. Most are prequels. There are several in development, five or six series; and I'm not developing them alone, I'm working with other people. Yes, there are some sequels," Martin was quoted as saying by Movieweb

Previous spinoffs that were discussed included Aegon’s Quest, an animated series about Queen Nymeria, stories set in Yi Ti, a Corlys Velaryon project, and the Jon Snow sequel. A Braavos series and a possible film were also mentioned in earlier years. It is not yet clear whether these older ideas have returned or whether the new slate is entirely fresh.

What is clear, however, is that this update does not bring The Winds of Winter any closer to release.

No progress on The Winds of Winter Fans of Martin’s novels continue to ask when the long-delayed book will arrive. Although the TV version of Game of Thrones reached an ending, many readers are still waiting for The Winds of Winter and its follow-up, A Dream of Spring.

Martin’s latest comments suggest the novel is still not his main focus. He has said: “I know there's all this controversy surrounding The Winds of Winter and its delay, but I've always had issues with deadlines. I'm not comfortable breaking contracts, delivering things late, or anything like that. Yes, I love The Winds of Winter . I'm interested in it, I'm working on it, but honestly, I also love these other things (like the series The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms).”