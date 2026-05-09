Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection: Karl Urban film opens strong, earns $5.2 million in previews

Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s ‘Mortal Kombat II’ has made a strong start at the North American box office.
The film has earned $5.2 million in Thursday preview screenings as it heads into what is expected to be one of the most competitive opening weekends of the year.
The action sequel, based on the long-running and ultra-violent video game franchise, is projected to earn between $40 million and $45 million during its opening frame, according to industry estimates. Warner Bros has issued a more cautious internal projection of $35 million, reflecting uncertainty over how the film will perform against unusually strong competition.
Its main rival is 20th Century Studios’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, which is expected to remain a major force in its second weekend after opening to $77 million domestically last week.
Current forecasts suggest the comedy-drama sequel could bring in between $38 million and $42 million over the weekend, though some industry tracking models indicate both films could exceed expectations and approach the $50 million mark.
Box office analysts point to positive audience word-of-mouth for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, coupled with anticipated Mother’s Day weekend turnout, as key factors that could help sustain its momentum. That could create a tight race for the top position, with final weekend results likely to depend heavily on Friday and Saturday attendance patterns.
For Warner Bros, the opening performance of ‘Mortal Kombat II’ represents an important test of the franchise’s theatrical viability following the unusual release conditions of its predecessor.
The first ‘Mortal Kombat’ film, released in 2021, debuted simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max as the industry was still navigating the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite those circumstances, it opened to $23 million domestically and went on to earn $84 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $55 million.
The sequel enters theatres with significantly higher financial stakes.
Produced on an estimated budget of $80 million, “Mortal Kombat II” expands the scale of the franchise with a larger ensemble cast, more elaborate visual effects and an increased focus on the brutal fight choreography that has defined the gaming series for more than three decades.
The film features Karl Urban as Johnny Cage.