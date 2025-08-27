Most expensive celebrity home in Mumbai is worth ₹250 cr; not Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Mumbai, the city of films and Bollywood glamour, is home to several iconic celebrity residences. From Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial Mannat to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments, these star homes are worth unimaginable sums as they are located in the prime locales of Bandra Bandstand and Juhu. However, nothing quite compares to the grandeur of Mumbai’s most expensive celebrity residence, a newly constructed residence reportedly valued at a staggering ₹250 crore, as per reports.

Most expensive celebrity home in Mumbai Most expensive celebrity home in Mumbai belongs to the Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's new house Kapoor and Bhatt were often snapped visiting the construction site of their new house, as it has been under construction for quite a few years. It is going to be their new home, where they will reportedly move in with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, is said to join the family too.

The multistorey home is nearly completed now It is located in Bandra, constructed on the land where once Raj Kapoor's famous Krishna Raj bungalow existed.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's house cost them nearly ₹250 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan For decades, Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic bungalow Jalsa, valued at nearly ₹120 crore as per reports, held the crown as Mumbai’s most expensive celebrity home. Before Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat became the symbol of luxury and wealth in Bandra, Jalsa held the title in Bombay. While the Bandra heritage property was last appraised at around ₹200 crore over ten years ago, its present market value remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra is estimated to be worth around ₹16 crore, if reports are true.

Most expensive celebrity house in India However, the most expensive celebrity house in India is not in Mumbai. It is the majestic Pataudi Palace in Haryana, an ancestral estate valued at an astounding ₹800 crore, owned by Saif Ali Khan and his family.

Alia Bhatt slams alleged viral videos of her new house Recently, videos and pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's new house went viral on social media.

Actor Alia Bhatt urged netizens not to share videos and images of her "under-construction" house. She penned a strong note on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, condemning the video and photo circulation of her new house.

Calling it an “invasion of privacy”, Alia said, “I understand that in a city ike Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to invade private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home, still under construction, has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent.”