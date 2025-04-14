’Most green red flag’: Sara Ali Khan posts pictures from her Switzerland vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in picturesque Switzerland with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has shared stunning pictures, giving fans a peek into her Alpine adventure.

On Monday, the 'Atrangi Re' actor posted several pictures on Instagram and wrote, "My most green red flag".

Sara can be seen posing for the pictures with Amrita and Ibrahim.

In one of the images, Sara enjoys the beautiful landscape. The trio is seen laughing and having moments together.

Whether posing against picturesque backdrops or enjoying each other's company, Sara offered a delightful peek into the special moments that made her vacation unforgettable.

On Sunday, Ibrahim also took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from his Swiss vacation. He served "good looks, good looks and good looks" as he posed for the pictures clicked by his sister and actor Sara. In one of the images, Sara could be seen clicking Ibrahim as the two sat against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

Ibrahim tagged the location as Interlaken, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in 'Sky Force', a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

In the coming months, the audience will see Sara sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I have been working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me!"