Most successful film of 2026 earns ₹448.90 crore worldwide, still in theatre after 42 days: Not Dhurandhar

The success of a film is often measured by its box office revenue and how long it manages to hold its ground in theatres. By those parameters, Border 2 has emerged as the most successful release of 2026 so far. While it may still be a little early to pass a final verdict, the film has enjoyed a relatively smooth run at the box office, facing no major clashes since its release on 23 January. Ahead of Dhurandhar 2's release, Border 2 continues its quiet run in theatres.
According to Sacnilk.com, Border 2, led by Sunny Deol, raked in ₹328.33 crore at the Indian net box office. Its worldwide total stands at ₹448.90 crore, including ₹57.25 crore from overseas markets.
Meanwhile, the film’s India gross collection has hit ₹391.65 crore, as per the latest update.
Border 2 also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, opened on a strong note at the box office, collecting ₹30 crore net on day 1. The film went on to grow over the weekend with an earning of ₹36.5 crore net on Saturday and a massive ₹54.5 crore net on Sunday. It maintained momentum on Monday with ₹59 crore before a sharp drop on Tuesday with ₹20 crore net. Though the collections continued to dip through the weekdays with ₹13 crore net on Wednesday and ₹11.25 crore net on Thursday, the first week total of the film came to ₹224.25 crore net. In the second week, Border 2 added ₹10.75 crore net on Friday, ₹17.75 crore net on Saturday and ₹22.5 crore net on Sunday before another weekday drop. The Indo-Pak war drama wrapped up the second week with a ₹70.15 crore net haul.
The third week contributed ₹23.35 crore, while the fourth week registered just ₹6.6 crore net as the film’s run slowed. Collections continued to fall, with ₹2.55 crore net in the fifth week and ₹1.43 crore net in the sixth week. By Day 42, the film added just ₹0.15 crore net on Thursday, taking its total India net collection to ₹328.33 crore.
According to BookMyShow, Border 2 is still running in selected theatres, offering limited shows across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad.
With a reported budget of ₹275 crore, Border 2 has generated about ₹173.90 crore more than its production expenses, marking roughly 63.24% profit margin.
While Border 2 earnings are nowhere close to 2025's Dhurandhar, which grossed ₹1,300 crore at the box office, the film performed better than Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Prabhas' The RajaSaab, Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo and Ikkis.
However, Border 2 is likely to wrap up its theatrical run once Dhurandhar 2 is released. The much-awaited sequel by Aditya Dhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It marks lead actor Ranveer Singh's return as Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza.
