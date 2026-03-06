Most successful film of 2026 earns ₹448.90 crore worldwide, still in theatre after 42 days: Not Dhurandhar

The most commercially successful film of 2026 is still running in theatre across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad. The film recorded about 63.24% profit with a reported budget of 275 crore.

Sneha Biswas
Published6 Mar 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Border 2 was released on 23 January.
The success of a film is often measured by its box office revenue and how long it manages to hold its ground in theatres. By those parameters, Border 2 has emerged as the most successful release of 2026 so far. While it may still be a little early to pass a final verdict, the film has enjoyed a relatively smooth run at the box office, facing no major clashes since its release on 23 January. Ahead of Dhurandhar 2's release, Border 2 continues its quiet run in theatres.

Most successful film of 2026

According to Sacnilk.com, Border 2, led by Sunny Deol, raked in 328.33 crore at the Indian net box office. Its worldwide total stands at 448.90 crore, including 57.25 crore from overseas markets.

Meanwhile, the film’s India gross collection has hit 391.65 crore, as per the latest update.

Border 2 box office

Border 2 also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, opened on a strong note at the box office, collecting 30 crore net on day 1. The film went on to grow over the weekend with an earning of 36.5 crore net on Saturday and a massive 54.5 crore net on Sunday. It maintained momentum on Monday with 59 crore before a sharp drop on Tuesday with 20 crore net. Though the collections continued to dip through the weekdays with 13 crore net on Wednesday and 11.25 crore net on Thursday, the first week total of the film came to 224.25 crore net. In the second week, Border 2 added 10.75 crore net on Friday, 17.75 crore net on Saturday and 22.5 crore net on Sunday before another weekday drop. The Indo-Pak war drama wrapped up the second week with a 70.15 crore net haul.

The third week contributed 23.35 crore, while the fourth week registered just 6.6 crore net as the film’s run slowed. Collections continued to fall, with 2.55 crore net in the fifth week and 1.43 crore net in the sixth week. By Day 42, the film added just 0.15 crore net on Thursday, taking its total India net collection to 328.33 crore.

Border 2 shows in India

According to BookMyShow, Border 2 is still running in selected theatres, offering limited shows across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad.

With a reported budget of 275 crore, Border 2 has generated about 173.90 crore more than its production expenses, marking roughly 63.24% profit margin.

Border 2 vs other films

While Border 2 earnings are nowhere close to 2025's Dhurandhar, which grossed 1,300 crore at the box office, the film performed better than Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Prabhas' The RajaSaab, Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo and Ikkis.

Dhurandhar 2

However, Border 2 is likely to wrap up its theatrical run once Dhurandhar 2 is released. The much-awaited sequel by Aditya Dhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It marks lead actor Ranveer Singh's return as Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza.

