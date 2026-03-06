Most successful film of 2026 earns ₹448.90 crore worldwide, still in theatre after 42 days: Not Dhurandhar

The success of a film is often measured by its box office revenue and how long it manages to hold its ground in theatres. By those parameters, Border 2 has emerged as the most successful release of 2026 so far. While it may still be a little early to pass a final verdict, the film has enjoyed a relatively smooth run at the box office, facing no major clashes since its release on 23 January. Ahead of Dhurandhar 2's release, Border 2 continues its quiet run in theatres.

Advertisement

Most successful film of 2026 According to Sacnilk.com, Border 2, led by Sunny Deol, raked in ₹328.33 crore at the Indian net box office. Its worldwide total stands at ₹448.90 crore, including ₹57.25 crore from overseas markets.

Meanwhile, the film’s India gross collection has hit ₹391.65 crore, as per the latest update.

Border 2 box office Border 2 also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, opened on a strong note at the box office, collecting ₹30 crore net on day 1. The film went on to grow over the weekend with an earning of ₹36.5 crore net on Saturday and a massive ₹54.5 crore net on Sunday. It maintained momentum on Monday with ₹59 crore before a sharp drop on Tuesday with ₹20 crore net. Though the collections continued to dip through the weekdays with ₹13 crore net on Wednesday and ₹11.25 crore net on Thursday, the first week total of the film came to ₹224.25 crore net. In the second week, Border 2 added ₹10.75 crore net on Friday, ₹17.75 crore net on Saturday and ₹22.5 crore net on Sunday before another weekday drop. The Indo-Pak war drama wrapped up the second week with a ₹70.15 crore net haul.

Advertisement

The third week contributed ₹23.35 crore, while the fourth week registered just ₹6.6 crore net as the film’s run slowed. Collections continued to fall, with ₹2.55 crore net in the fifth week and ₹1.43 crore net in the sixth week. By Day 42, the film added just ₹0.15 crore net on Thursday, taking its total India net collection to ₹328.33 crore.

Border 2 shows in India According to BookMyShow, Border 2 is still running in selected theatres, offering limited shows across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad.

With a reported budget of ₹275 crore, Border 2 has generated about ₹173.90 crore more than its production expenses, marking roughly 63.24% profit margin.

Border 2 vs other films While Border 2 earnings are nowhere close to 2025's Dhurandhar, which grossed ₹1,300 crore at the box office, the film performed better than Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Prabhas' The RajaSaab, Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo and Ikkis.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 However, Border 2 is likely to wrap up its theatrical run once Dhurandhar 2 is released. The much-awaited sequel by Aditya Dhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It marks lead actor Ranveer Singh's return as Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.