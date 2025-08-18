Most-watched film in India sold 25 crore ticket, beats RRR, Baahubali and Pushpa despite doubts of failure

A film’s success is often measured by two parameters—either through glorious critical acclaim or massive box office collections. In today’s time, touching the ₹100 crore mark is no longer considered a difficult feat for a film in India. If the number of tickets sold alone is taken as the true metric, then this movie, which continues to remain the most-watched film in India even after 50 years of its release, still stands tall as a benchmark in Indian cinema.

Most-watched film in India India’s most-viewed film sold a staggering 25 crore tickets and emerged as a blockbuster, despite many believing that the director was destined to fail.

The most-watched film in India is Ramesh Sippy's multi-starrer Sholay.

Sholay sold 25 crore ticket worldwide Sholay not only shattered box office records upon arrival, earning over ₹15 crore in its first run, but also went on to become a cultural phenomenon in the industry. In India alone, its initial six-year theatrical run drew nearly 15 crore ticket buyers. Later re-releases added another 3 crore footfalls to its total ticket sales, as per IndiCine.

Sholay’s popularity goes beyond India. The film resonated strongly in the Soviet Union, where the Bollywood-loving audience of 48 million people watched it during its original run, and a cumulative 60 million—or 6 crore—tickets were sold over time, reportedly. Its continued run in Europe, North America, and the Middle East added another one crore viewers, pushing its global ticket sales past the 25 crore mark, a rare achievement for a film of that time.

Sholay vs Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR If we compare Sholay with other hit films such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, two of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, the Ramesh Sippy film still takes the top spot as the most-watched film in India.

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reportedly saw almost 15 crore footfalls worldwide, RRR recorded less than 6 crore ticket sales. Other hit films like Jawan, Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD are said to have somewhere around 4-5 crore occupancy across the globe.

Sholay box office performance When Sholay was released in theatres on the Independence Day weekend of 1975, the film carried the weight of sky-high expectations owing to its star cast. Additionally, the film had the most expensive production budget of its time. Yet, its beginning was far from what Ramesh Sippy had imagined.

The opening business of Sholay was lukewarm on Friday. It is said that by Saturday, critics and trade experts had already declared Sholay a flop.

But things took a turn almost overnight. By Sunday, thanks to word of mouth, the film began drawing crowds to the theatres. Sholay went on to surpass the ₹15 crore mark, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of its era.

Sholay completed 50 years on 15 August.

Javed Akhtar: People used to laugh at Sholay's making Talking about Sholay on its 50th release anniversary, Javed Akhtar recently recalled how people used to laugh at the making of Sholay.

Akhtar told The Quint, “When you start writing any script or any idea, it is what is called the germ of an idea, and then slowly it starts forming, and gradually it grows. As it grows, characters join the story, and gradually it becomes bigger and bigger, and ultimately you have a script. So it doesn’t happen that right from the beginning you had everything. Then it won’t be a beginning in the beginning. It is just a small idea, and then it grows—hopefully, it really flourishes—which happened when we were working on this idea, and we had no idea, no idea at all, that it would turn into a multi-starrer.”

"While working on the script, we started creating characters, and somewhere halfway we realised that there were many characters which could be offered to important actors, known stars. It was not planned to be a multi-starrer at all. We had no idea that it would become so big.

"People used to laugh at the way the film was being made, saying, 'What happened to Sippy saab? This is not business. How will he ever recover his money the way he’s making this picture?' And that is how it happened."

“The world thought Sholay would fail,” he added.

Sholay starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles alongside many other actors in key roles.