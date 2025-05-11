Mother’s Day 2025: 6 Bollywood mom-daughter duos who have acted together in movies

Since 1914, Mother’s Day has been celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Mother’s Day 2025 falls on May 11. Let’s take a look at mother-daughter duos in Bollywood who have acted together in films.

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt They shared the screen in Raazi (2018). Soni played Alia’s mother in the spy thriller. Alia Bhatt, married to Ranbir Kapoor, was last seen in Jigra.

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna They acted together in Mela (2000). Dimple played a supporting role while Twinkle was the lead. Twinkle, married to Akshay Kumar, later stepped away from acting to focus on writing and producing. In recent times, Dimple has been seen in mainstream Bollywood movies like Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol They starred in Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011), a film Hema also directed. They played mother-daughter on screen. Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020) while Esha appeared in Tumko Meri Kasam (2025), directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan They appeared in Life Goes On (2009), a drama where they portrayed mother-daughter dealing with grief and family dynamics. The movie, directed by Sangeeta Datta, also featured veteran actors like Girish Karnad and Om Puri.

Tanuja and Kajol They acted together in Bekhudi (1992), Kajol’s debut film. Tanuja had a supporting role as Kajol’s mother while Kamal Sadanah played the male lead. Kajol, married to Ajay Devgn, was last seen in the Netflix movie, Do Patti.

Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen acted together in It Was Raining That Night. They played mother-daughter in the relationship drama written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. They also acted together in Begali films like Kolkata Calling, also starring Moon Moon Sen’s elder daughter, Raima.