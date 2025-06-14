Motor racing-F1 movie could not have been made without Hamilton, says director

By Alan Baldwin

Advertisement

MONTREAL, June 13 (Reuters) - Brad Pitt's soon-to-be-released Formula One movie could not have been made without Lewis Hamilton, director Joseph Kosinski said on Friday.

The Apple Original film "F1", with action scenes filmed at race weekends with the Liberty Media-owned sport's cooperation, is due in cinemas and IMAX internationally on June 25 and in North America on June 27.

Kosinski told reporters after an advance showing at the Canadian Grand Prix that the involvement of Hamilton, who joined Ferrari this season after winning six of his seven titles at Mercedes, had been key.

The 40-year-old Briton is credited as a co-producer while his Dawn Apollo production company was also involved.

Kosinski, who directed the Hit 'Top Gun: Maverick', explained how Hamilton was the first person he reached out to with the idea of a movie.

Advertisement

"I sent him an email and just said 'I want to tell the story in your world. I want to make it as authentic as possible. Will you help me?'," he said.

"And luckily Lewis said yes... He had actually talked to me earlier about playing a role in 'Top Gun Maverick'. So that's how I knew Lewis."

Hamilton, who had to turn down a part in that Tom Cruise film because of his racing commitments, acted as go-between with Formula One and as a consultant advising on technical accuracy and authenticity.

He was also a driver advisor to Pitt and co-star Damson Idris.

"At Hungary for instance, he said, 'If Brad's going to let someone pass during a blue flag and he wants it to be as tight as possible, he's going to only do that at turn six'," recalled Kosinski.

Advertisement

"That kind of detail... from a seven-time world champion who lives and breathes this world every day, I couldn't have gotten that from anywhere else."

Hamilton also contributed to the story and served as an inspiration for one scene where Pitt's character talks about why he races in spiritual terms.

"So his involvement has been amazing. We couldn't make the film without him."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer referred to Hamilton's insistence of authenticity also in the sound of the film, citing an example at Silverstone where the Briton had pointed out a corner was taken in second gear but the audio was of fourth gear.

"It's that kind of detail that went into this," he said.

Hamilton has said Pitt's speed is real and the movie will be the most authentic racing film yet.

Advertisement

Formula One is hoping the movie cements the appeal of the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' that has boosted Formula One's popularity and growth worldwide and particularly in the key U.S. market.

"I think there's this perception that 'Drive to Survive' turned America onto F1 but I think there's just so many more people out there that don't know anything about it," said Kosinski.