Motor racing-Hamilton has more movies in the pipeline

By Alan Baldwin

MONACO, May 22 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton is planning more movies after working with Brad Pitt on 'F1' and also documentaries and possibly a television series with his Dawn Apollo production company.

The seven-times Formula One world champion, a co-producer and consultant on the upcoming F1 Movie starring Pitt, told reporters at the Monaco Grand Prix there was plenty more to come.

"I've gone in very high, I couldn't go any higher for the first movie, but we will be producing more movies over coming years," he said.

"I've got three concepts that I'm writing," said the Ferrari driver, who launched his company in 2022.

"I'm going to write with a writer because I've never written a movie before. I've got these concepts, these ideas that I've come up with for movies.

"At least two of them will be animations and one of them is already in a phase of the first part of the script, so it's exciting.

"Then there will be documentaries, there will be maybe a TV series at some stage, but mostly movies. I like the development of movies. That's what I love the most."

Hamilton joined his fellow drivers for a special pre-release screening of the Apple Original film, due out next month, in Monaco on Wednesday.

He said that although he had seen the film many times already, it had been a stressful moment as well as a proud one when the Dawn Apollo logo appeared with other production companies.

"All of a sudden I've got all the drivers there and I was sat in the middle, I was nervous. I was like 'everyone is seeing it for the first time', and it was great to look around and see some of the reactions from, particularly the drivers," said Hamilton.