Did Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar reconcile? Both reconnect on Instagram after separation announcement

All seems well between actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar. Only days after confirming the rumours of their divorce, Roy and Nambiar have reconnected with each other on social media. Both are now following each other on Instagram.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar For a brief time, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing app. Some of their wedding pictures were also seemingly missing from their accounts, sparking divorce rumours.

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Even Roy's close friend and actor Disha Patani had unfollowed Nambiar, as per multiple reports.

Also Read | Mouni Roy claims she was inappropriately touched, heckled at Haryana event

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar confirm divorce Later, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar confirmed their separation on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, both posted a joint statement, requesting privacy.

They wrote, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

Rumours about Mouni-Suraj Several rumours involving Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar surfaced online amid the divorce. Some believed that the two were already divorced, and were living separately.

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Addressing the rumours, their statement also mentioned, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time."

Mouni also added to her Instagram stories, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please.”

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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar love story Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met in 2018 in Dubai. They were introduced by mutual friends at a New Year’s celebration in Dubai and later developed strong feelings. However, they were initially in a long-distance relationship. While Suraj worked in Dubai, Mouni was based out of Mumbai. They reportedly travel to meet each other from time to time.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Goa wedding Mouni and Suraj Nambiar got married in January 2022 in a grand ceremony in Goa. The actor looked stunning as a Sabyasachi bride in red. They had two wedding ceremonies-- a Malayali wedding ceremony in the morning followed by a Bengali one at night. The pre-wedding functions, such as a haldi and mehendi ceremony, were also held, marked by the attendance of their close friends and family.

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However, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar confirmed their relationship publicly until they tied the knot.

Sharing their first pictures from the D-day as husband and wife, Mouni Roy posted on Instagram, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

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