Mouni Roy claims she was inappropriately touched, heckled at Haryana event: 'The entitlement of being men’

Actor Mouni Roy has alleged that she was harassed by members of the audience during a public event in Karnal, Haryana. In a series of Instagram Stories, the actress detailed instances of inappropriate touching, lewd remarks and obscene gestures, saying the incident left her humiliated and traumatised and raising concerns over the safety of women performers at public shows.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the actor described being touched inappropriately by several men under the guise of clicking photographs. According to Mouni, some attendees placed their hands on her waist as she walked towards the stage. When she objected and asked them to remove their hands, she claimed she was met with hostility.

Mouni Roy shared the harrowing experience in an Instagram post.

The situation, she said, worsened once she was on stage. Mouni alleged that two men standing in the front row made lewd remarks, obscene hand gestures and resorted to name-calling. She added that when she initially gestured for them to stop, they began throwing roses at her. Midway through her performance, the actor briefly walked towards the exit but returned to complete the act.

Mouni also expressed shock that neither family members nor organisers intervened to remove the men from the front area, despite their continued behaviour. “If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what women who are new to the industry must face,” she wrote, adding that the incident left her “humiliated” and “traumatised”.

Calling for action against such behaviour, the actor stressed that performers attend such events as professionals and guests. She questioned how those involved would react if similar conduct were directed at women in their own families.

In another post, Mouni pointed out that the stage was elevated and claimed that some men were filming her from low angles. She alleged that when asked to stop, they responded with verbal abuse. “We go to these events to be part of someone’s celebration. We are their guests, and yet this is how we are treated,” she wrote.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in The Bhootnii, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh. She was later featured in the espionage thriller Salakaar, which premiered on a streaming platform.