Mouni Roy’s net worth amid divorce from Suraj Nambiar: Luxury homes, cars, films

Actor Mouni Roy has steadily transformed herself from a popular television face into one of the entertainment industry’s most recognisable stars. From dominating Indian television with hit serials to carving out a place in Bollywood, the actor has built both fame and financial success over the years.

Best known for shows like Naagin, Mouni later expanded her career into films and gained wider recognition with projects including Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Her growing popularity, glamorous public appearances and strong social media presence have also contributed significantly to her rising brand value.

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Mouni Roy’s Reported Net Worth According to News18, Mouni Roy’s estimated net worth stands at around ₹40-41 crore.

The report stated that her earnings come from multiple sources, including television shows, films, dance performances, music videos, brand endorsements and social media collaborations.

Over the years, Mouni has remained consistently visible in the entertainment industry, which has helped her maintain a strong fan following and lucrative professional opportunities.

Her successful transition from television to films is often seen as one of the key milestones in her career growth.

From Television Fame To Bollywood Recognition Mouni Roy first became a household name through television before eventually making her way into Bollywood.

Her role in Naagin turned her into one of television’s biggest stars, while her later film projects introduced her to a broader audience beyond TV viewers.

Her performance in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva further strengthened her position in Hindi cinema and showcased a different side of her acting abilities.

Apart from acting, Mouni has also remained active in fashion campaigns, live performances and digital collaborations, making her one of the most-followed celebrity personalities online.

Luxury Homes And Premium Cars As her career grew, so did her lifestyle.

Reports suggest that Mouni owns two premium apartments in Mumbai. Her homes are said to reflect a preference for elegant interiors and luxury living.

The actor is also believed to have an impressive collection of luxury cars.

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According to reports, her collection includes a Mercedes GLS 350D, reportedly priced at over ₹1 crore, along with a Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth around ₹67 lakh.

Her social media posts often offer fans glimpses into her travels, fashion choices and lavish lifestyle.

Among The Higher-Paid Actors Mouni Roy is also considered among the higher-paid names in the entertainment industry.

Various media reports suggest that the actor reportedly charges between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore for films, special appearances and select projects.

Industry observers often point to her popularity, strong digital influence and glamorous screen presence as factors behind her growing demand.

With a reported net worth of over ₹40 crore, luxury properties and high-value projects, Mouni continues to enjoy a successful phase professionally.

Mouni Roy At Cannes 2026 The actor is currently in the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Mouni recently unveiled her second look from the event while attending the teaser and poster launch of her upcoming film, Bombay Stories.

She shared photographs from the event on Instagram, offering fans a closer look at her outfit while keeping details about the film under wraps.

For the appearance, the actor wore a custom-designed gown by designer Puja Shah that celebrated the traditional craft of Gujarati Patola textiles.

The outfit was reportedly created in collaboration with Devrishi and The Patola House and involved more than 300 hours of intricate handwork by artisans.

Personal Life Also In Spotlight Apart from her professional achievements, Mouni Roy has also been making headlines over reports surrounding her personal life.