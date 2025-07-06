‘Mountains of pride’: Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Kaalidhar Laapata'

Amitabh Bachchan expresses immense pride in the film's reception, highlighting his son's performance and sharing personal insights on family and technology.

Anjali Thakur
Published6 Jul 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Kaalidhar Laapata: Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Bhagela as Kaalidhar and Ballu.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has expressed pride over the positive response to his son Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film Kaalidhar Laapata, which is currently streaming on ZEE5. Taking to social media and his blog, the senior Bachchan shared his reaction as praise for the film and Abhishek’s performance poured in.

“With the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata, mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON,” Amitabh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He also shared a message he received from actor-director Tinnu Anand, who had high praise for Abhishek’s performance. “Sirjee, as I don’t have Abhishek’s number, could you please congratulate him from my side? He is absolutely brilliant in Kaalidhar Laapata. Warmth,” read Anand’s message.

On his blog, Amitabh reflected on both personal and technical setbacks, writing, “When your children are about and by your side, the world can be conquered. When your technology is not by your side, your entire world can be destroyed.”

About Kaalidhar Laapata

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata follows the story of Kaalidhar (played by Abhishek Bachchan), a middle-aged man suffering from memory loss and emotional neglect. The plot takes a turn when he discovers his siblings’ plan to abandon him at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Before they can act, Kaalidhar disappears on his own.

He soon crosses paths with Ballu (played by Daivik Bhagela), an 8-year-old navigating life alone on the streets. Their unlikely friendship forms the emotional core of the film.

Speaking about the project, Abhishek said, “Playing Kaalidhar was not just a role, it was a revelation. He’s fragile, childlike, and deeply human. His bond with Ballu reminded me how the most unexpected friendships can offer the most profound lessons.”

