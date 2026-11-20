Korean dramas have dominated Asian entertainment conversations for years. However, Chinese dramas are now finding an increasingly-enthusiastic audience in India. From workplace struggles to historical romances, C-dramas are offering viewers something different. Their growing popularity suggests that K-dramas finally have serious competition.
Chinese dramas have gained considerable attention among Indian streaming audiences. Netflix's Irreplaceable entered India's top 10 shows in late September. The series follows Xu Chi, played by Zhao Jinmai, through a demanding consulting career.
Another Chinese series, The Early Spring, achieved impressive international numbers. According to Netflix's Tudum, it remained globally popular for four consecutive weeks. The drama attracted up to 3.5 million views and ranked fourth among India's non-English shows.
Indian audiences are discovering stories beyond the familiar Korean entertainment formula. C-dramas combine modern relationships, workplace pressures and emotional storytelling with China's rich cultural traditions.
The appeal also extends beyond romantic storylines. Chinese productions showcase modern cities, technological progress, traditional festivals and historical architecture.
K-drama successfully promoted music, beauty products and lifestyle trends. China, however, draws from a much wider historical and cultural background.
The growing popularity extends beyond India. According to DW, Malaysian viewer Jolene Foo discovered C-dramas after moving to Norway. Watching these shows helped her reconnect with her Chinese roots.
Bangladeshi student Tanvir Khan discovered The Story of Yanxi Palace through Facebook. He subsequently became involved in a global fan community exceeding 7,00,000 members.
Streaming platforms have also helped Chinese entertainment reach international audiences. Netflix, Viki, YouTube and Facebook offer greater accessibility through subtitles.
Chinese dramas are also changing how audiences consume entertainment. According to DW, platforms like ReelShort and FlareFlow are attracting viewers with short, fast-paced stories. These microdramas explore romance, revenge, family conflicts and workplace struggles.
Beijing-based COL Group is expanding production through 30 international teams. The company also plans a dedicated microdrama studio near Macau, reflecting growing global demand for shorter entertainment formats.
According to DW, Chinese entertainment companies are increasingly investing in microdramas. These short, vertical episodes are designed specifically for mobile viewers.
Media Partners Asia predicts international microdrama revenues could reach $9 billion by 2030. The figure stood at approximately $1.4 billion in 2024.
For Indian viewers, C-dramas offer another exciting form of entertainment. K-dramas remain popular, but Chinese storytelling is clearly gaining ground. The battle for Asian drama supremacy has become considerably more interesting.
If you are a beginner, here are some recommended C-dramas to watch:
|Series Name
|What's it about?
|Platform
|Hidden Love
|A young woman's years-long secret crush on her older brother's best friend blossoms into a sweet, slow-burn romance as she enters university.
|Netflix
|The First Frost
|Estranged high school sweethearts unexpectedly become roommates years later, slowly confronting past misunderstandings and lingering feelings.
|Netflix
|Love Between Fairy and Devil
|A low-ranking, gentle fairy accidentally resurrects an all-powerful, cold-hearted demon lord, tying their fates together through a body-swapping curse.
|Netflix, Rakuten Viki
|Meet Yourself
|Burned out after losing her best friend, a city hotel manager retreats to a picturesque rural village where she finds healing, community, and an unexpected romance.
|Netflix, Rakuten Viki
|Pursuit of Jade
|A resilient butcher's daughter enters a strategic fake marriage with a disgraced nobleman hiding his true identity, evolving into deep devotion amidst war and political intrigue.
|Netflix, iQIYI
|The Double
|Betrayed and left for dead by her own husband, a magistrate's daughter assumes a new identity to infiltrate the capital and exact calculated revenge.
|Netflix, Rakuten Viki
|Mobius
|A sharp detective who can rewind time up to five times a day faces off against a mysterious killer possessing the exact same ability.
|Netflix, Rakuten Viki
|Love Like the Galaxy
|A sharp-witted, independent young woman neglected by her parents crosses paths with a powerful, vengeful general, drawing them both into palace conspiracies.
|Amazon Prime Video, WeTV
|When I Fly Towards You
|An energetic, cheerful high school girl pursues a reserved top student, sparking a heartwarming coming-of-age romance and tight-knit friendship group.
|Netflix, Youku
|You Are My Hero
|A dedicated rookie doctor and a principled SWAT captain repeatedly cross paths during high-stakes rescue missions, building a mature, supportive relationship.
|Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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