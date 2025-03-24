Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his thoughts on Netflix's latest crime drama 'Adolescence', calling it a powerful reminder for parents coping with the challenges of raising children in today's digital world.

Johar, who is a father to twins, took to Instagram on Monday to share a long note in which he expressed how the series deeply impacted him not just as a filmmaker but also as a parent.

In his note, the filmmaker shared how no "book or podcast" can prepare someone to be their best self and added that it is up to parents to first focus on being their "best version," since everything they do, say, and believe will inevitably shape their children.

"To be a parent... I have always known that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility. No book or podcast can prepare you or teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent. What you need to first be is the best version of YOURSELF... the very best. What you say, how you say it, what you feel, and how you express it... your habits, your behavior, your ideologies, your politics... EVERYTHING will eventually rub off on your child," Johar wrote on Instagram.

The filmmaker went on to heap praise on the series for its portrayal of serious issues like bullying, toxic masculinity, and the influence of social media on young minds, describing the show as a "masterclass for parents."

"Adolescence is a wake-up call to parents who are raising children in the times of social media. I grew up on conversations; they speak in emojis. I grew up on books; they scroll reels. I grew up on self-discovery; they are surrounded by comparisons. The pandemic is NOW! We just don't see it. This gut-wrenching show is more a mirror to parenting and social media commentary than anything I have seen or been impacted by recently. The gaze of perceived masculinity. The impact of bullying. The turning a blind eye to children's habits and patterns. This four-episode miniseries is a masterclass for parents. The technical marvel of four groundbreaking long shots moved me as a filmmaker but broke me as a parent..." he wrote.

Sharing how the crime series has heightened his sense of responsibility as a father, Johar expressed gratitude to the makers, saying, "I am raising twins, and I thank this show for building my awareness and my responsibility quotient even more. This is more than a series; it's a forever lesson. I am grateful to the creators of Adolescence and to Netflix!"

Take a look

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini.

The four-episode series follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering a female classmate. What also makes the series a masterclass is that each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take.

Graham, who is co-creator of the show also plays the role of Eddie Miller, the father of accused Jamie Miller.

The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and performances.