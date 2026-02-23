Movies, web series this week: Theatrical releases include Kerala Story 2, Scream 7; check OTT releases on Netflix, more

Several movies and web series will be released this week. Many theatrical releases are scheduled across Hollywood, Bollywood and regional industries.

In Hollywood, audiences can watch Scream 7, Rental Family, Hamnet and Solo Mio. Bollywood will see the release of The Kerala Story 2, Nukkad Natak and Yadav Ji Ki Love Story.

Scream 7 is directed by Kevin Williamson, the writer of the original Scream films. In this film, a new Ghostface killer targets Sidney Prescott's daughter. The movie stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette in lead roles.

Rental Family is a comedy-drama directed by Hikari. The film follows Phillip Vanderploeg, played by Brendan Fraser, an American actor living in Tokyo. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hamnet, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, is a period drama directed by Chloe Zhao. Set in the 1580s, it shows William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes struggling with the death of their son Hamnet.

Solo Mio tells the story of a groom who left at the altar in Italy. He goes on his honeymoon alone and finds unexpected love. It was already released in the US and the UK.

The Kerala Story 2: Legal challenges A petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court against The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The petition was filed by Sreedev Namboodiri, a 26-year-old biologist from Kannur. He has challenged the censor certificate given to the film.

The petitioner argues that the film unfairly connects crimes and conspiracies only to Kerala while the events shown take place in different states. He says this could damage the state's image.

The High Court has issued notices to the film’s producers and the Central Board of Film Certification. A hearing is scheduled on 24 February.

At present, there is no official delay in the film’s release. The court will examine whether proper legal procedures were followed. It will also determine whether certain promotional lines could create communal tension.

Regional film releases Among regional films, Marathi cinema brings Maya. Gujarati releases include Laagni No Melo and Ka Kha Ga Gha. Malayalam audiences can watch Masthishka Maranam.

Telugu films, Vishnu Vinyasam and Mrithyunjay, will hit screens. Tamil cinema features Fourth Floor and Aazhi. Kannada releases include Super Hit, Hayagrriva, The Rise of Ashoka and High Voltage Rakshak.

Bengali films, Ishkaboner Bibi and Poyla Baishakh, and Punjabi film Viyaah Kartaare Da will also be released.

The interest in ‘OTT releases’ on Google India was high between 21 and 22 February:

OTT releases this week Several new web series and films are releasing on OTT platforms this week across languages.

On Netflix, the web series Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter will be released on 24 February. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 arrives on 26 February.

The Hindi OTT original film Accused streams from 27 February. The psychological thriller follows Dr Geetika Sen, a respected gynaecologist. Her life and marriage to Dr Meera collapse after she is accused of sexual misconduct at her workplace.

The film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta. This is Ranta’s second film after Laapataa Ladies. The movie is produced by Dharmatic, the OTT wing of Dharma Productions.

Amazon Prime Video brings The CEO Club on 23 February, followed by The Gray House and Final Siren: Inside the AFL on 26 February. In movies, Paul McCartney: Man on the Run and The Bluff will be released on 25 February.

On Amazon MX Player, the Hindi web series Psycho Saiyan will be released on 24 February. JioHotstar premieres Sangamarmar, a Hindi weekly episodic series, on 27 February.

ZEE5 will release the Tamil film Thadayam on 27 February. Apple TV+ streams Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 from 27 February.