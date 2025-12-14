Mowgli OTT release date: When and where to watch Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Mhadolkar’s Telugu film online

Roshan Kanakala continues to build momentum with Mowgli, a romantic action drama that adds another milestone to his evolving filmography. The film was specially premiers on December 11, ahead of its worldwide theatrical premiere on December 13. Helmed by National Award-winning director Sandeep Raj, known for Colour Photo, the project has generated interest for prioritising emotional depth and realism over flashy commercial elements.

OTT release and streaming plans Following its theatrical run, Mowgli will make its way to the digital space. As per an OTTplay report, the film’s streaming rights have been secured by ETV Win, while its satellite rights are with the ETV channel. That said, the makers have not yet revealed the exact OTT premiere date. It is still unclear whether the film will adhere to the usual four-to-eight-week gap between theatrical and digital release.

Cast, crew and early response The film also marks the debut of Sakshi Mhadolkar as the female lead. Presented by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, Mowgli has elicited a mixed response among early audiences. While it has scored well in terms of performances and music, opinions have remained divided on the overall making of the film. Its opening weekend box office performance is expected to be crucial in deciding how long it sustains its theatrical run.

The director's vision and style of telling the story. Sandeep Raj, time and again, has spoken about his fondness for emotion-driven stories over formula-based cinema. During promotions, he reportedly described Mowgli as a blend of “romance and action” that focuses on personal decisions and their consequences, rather than relying on spectacle. The film is also seen as an effort to showcase Roshan Kanakala in a more intense and emotionally nuanced role following his debut in Bubble Gum.

